Businessman injured in Kapugama shooting linked to underworld feud

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2025 - 8:40 am

A 48-year-old man was injured in a shooting incident reported early this morning (August 3) in Kapugama, Matara, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:35 AM when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire with a T-56 assault rifle at a person who was at a house.

The victim, a bus owner and businessman who also operates several fishing vessels, sustained a minor gunshot wound to his leg.

Police recovered three T-56 bullets from the scene.

According to investigations, the shooting is suspected to have been organized by Shehan Sathsara, also known as ‘Dehibala Malli,’ a wanted organized criminal and drug trafficker currently residing in Dubai.

Police believe the motive behind the attack is linked to a personal connection between the injured man and the families of Pasindu Tharaka and Yomesh Nadishan, who were shot dead on March 21, 2025, near the southern entrance of the Sri Vishnu Devalaya in Dondra.

That double murder is also believed to have been carried out by Shehan Sathsara.

The Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.