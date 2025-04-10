Sri Lanka plans new animal census for better wildlife management

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2025 - 8:59 am

Agriculture Minister K. D. Lal Kantha says the government of Sri Lanka is planning to conduct a new animal census, as the previous one was not fully accurate.

Speaking to the media after the Kandy Development Committee meeting, the Minister explained that many countries around the world carry out animal management programmes only after conducting proper animal censuses. He highlighted Australia as an example, where authorities manage kangaroo populations based on accurate animal data.

Minister Lal Kantha also pointed out that Sri Lanka has never carried out a complete animal census. Even the recent attempt, he said, cannot be considered totally reliable.

He said the new census will help the government to carry out better animal management programmes, especially for animals like monkeys that often cause issues in certain areas.