Sri Lanka tests card payment system on expressways

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2025 - 9:35 am

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation states that the pilot project for card-based transactions on expressways in Sri Lanka will be launched this week.

It is reported that the pilot project is scheduled to commence at the Kottawa and Kadawatha interchanges.

Accordingly, payments for travel on expressways can be made using debit and credit cards, as well as by scanning QR codes.

Following this pilot project, the Ministry stated that, starting from May 2025, it is expected that payments on all expressways in Sri Lanka will be made through card-based systems.