Sri Lanka reintroduces cow and goat insurance

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2025 - 12:28 pm

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has taken steps to reactivate the insurance scheme for cows and goats.

Chairman Pemasiri Jasingarachchi stated that the decision was made with the aim of encouraging farmers to engage in animal husbandry.

Under the scheme, an annual premium of 3% to 4% of the current market value is charged for cows, while for goats, the annual premium is 7% of the market value.

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board further stated that compensation will be provided in the event of an animal’s death or total disability.