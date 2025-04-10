Sri Lanka Police launches pilot project to pay traffic fines online

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2025 - 3:09 pm

The Sri Lanka Police has launched a pilot project allowing motorists to pay traffic fines online, aiming to make the payment process easier and promote digital governance.

Under this initiative, drivers can pay fines issued by traffic police officers through the ‘GovPay’ mobile application. This app was introduced by the government to help the public make digital payments for various public services.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, the pilot project is currently being implemented at 11 locations along the Kurunegala–Anuradhapura road. The project started recently and will run until April 30, 2025.

The GovPay app was officially launched on February 7, 2025. It allows citizens to make a wide range of government payments online, including traffic fines, taxes, and service fees.