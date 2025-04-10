Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail
Posted by Editor on April 10, 2025 - 3:23 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon was granted bail today (April 10) after being produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.
Accordingly, he was released on bail under two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.
Tennakoon had been remanded in connection with a shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).
