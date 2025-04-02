Sri Lanka pledges USD 1 Million in aid to Myanmar earthquake victims

The Government of Sri Lanka has announced a humanitarian aid package worth USD 1 million to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025.

In addition to the financial assistance, Sri Lanka is preparing to deploy medical teams and provide health sector support to aid those affected, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra stated.

According to international media reports, the earthquake has claimed over 2,700 lives, while a significant number of individuals remain missing. Many of the injured are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, addressing the media today (April 2), emphasized the strong historical and religious ties between Sri Lanka and Myanmar as Buddhist nations. He stated that, considering this close relationship, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the contribution of the Sri Lankan people through the following measures:

Providing financial assistance of USD 1 million.

Collecting and transporting dry rations under the guidance of Buddhist Theros, with the mediation of the Government.

Deploying a medical relief team, including doctors and health staff, who will be on standby for immediate departure to Myanmar.

The Sri Lankan Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Myanmar in this time of crisis and expressed solidarity with the affected communities.

Further updates on the relief efforts are expected as the situation develops.