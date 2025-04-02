New regional immigration office to be established in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2025 - 8:03 pm

A new regional office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is set to be established in Jaffna to better serve the people of the Northern Province.

Currently, the only regional office in the province is located in Vavuniya, which requires residents from Jaffna, Kilinochchi, and Mullaitivu districts to travel long distances to obtain immigration and emigration-related services.

This has caused significant inconvenience and delays for applicants, especially given the high number of passport applications from the region.

Recognizing this need, the proposal to establish a regional office in Jaffna was presented at the Jaffna District Coordination Committee meeting held on January 31, 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, highlighted the importance of providing faster and more accessible services to the residents of the Northern Province.

Following this discussion, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

As per the decision, the new regional office will be established within the Jaffna District Secretariat premises and is expected to commence operations within this month.