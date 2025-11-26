Sri Lanka Police and Army uncover massive cannabis cultivations in Ilukthenna Reserve

Sri Lanka Police and Army officers uncovered several large cannabis cultivations during a joint operation carried out over two days in the Ilukthenna reserve area, which falls under the Haldummulla Police Division.

The raid was conducted by officers of the Bandarawela Divisional Crime Investigation Unit together with a team from the Diyatalawa Army Camp. According to police, the teams discovered multiple cannabis cultivations spread across the reserve.

The findings included a cultivation of about two and a half acres with approximately 36,240 plants, another two and a half acre cultivation with around 32,850 plants, a two acre cultivation containing about 28,220 plants, a one acre plot with about 22,140 plants, a half acre plot with around 12,770 plants, and a quarter acre cultivation with approximately 8,520 plants. Officers also found one hundred and fifteen kilograms of dried cannabis.

Samples were collected from each cultivation as case material. The remaining plants were set on fire and destroyed. Police said the suspects had escaped before the raid took place.

The Bandarawela Divisional Crime Investigation Unit is continuing investigations to identify and arrest those responsible for maintaining these illegal cultivations.