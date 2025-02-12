Sri Lanka Police announces largest-ever transfer of 139 Officers-in-Charge

Sri Lanka Police announced yesterday (February 11) the transfer of 139 Officers-in-Charge (OICs) within the department, marking the largest reshuffle in its history.

The transfers, approved by the Secretary of the National Police Commission and authorized by Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, will take effect in two phases, on February 13 and 18, 2025.

The reshuffle includes 105 Chief Inspectors of Police (CIs) and 34 Inspectors of Police (IPs).

A significant number of OICs from police stations in Colombo and its suburbs have been reassigned to general duties based on service requirements. Notably, 53 police OICs have been placed on general duty under this restructuring.

Additionally, the transfer list includes 50 new appointments within the department.