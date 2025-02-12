Sri Lanka, India in talks to strengthen defence ties

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), met with the Indian Defence Secretary, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, yesterday (February 11).

The meeting took place alongside the ongoing Aero India 2025 air show, which is being held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Discussions between the two dignitaries primarily focused on key areas of mutual interest, including measures to combat illegal fishing, strengthening maritime security, and enhancing training opportunities for the defence forces of both nations.

Additionally, they explored avenues to further solidify bilateral military relations, fostering deeper cooperation in defence and security.

Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring regional stability and strengthening strategic collaboration between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing, conducting joint exercises, and enhancing operational coordination to effectively address emerging security challenges.