Sri Lanka President urges global unity at World Governments Summit 2025

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2025 - 9:03 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake delivered a speech at the World Government Summit 2025 in the UAE on February 12, 2025.

He emphasized the need for global cooperation in addressing pressing challenges such as governance, economic stability, climate change, and healthcare.

Addressing world leaders, diplomats, and experts, President Dissanayake highlighted Sri Lanka’s deep-rooted traditions and commitment to global solidarity. He noted that Sri Lanka leads the world in eye donations, demonstrating the nation’s altruistic spirit.

Call for Stronger Governance and Accountability

President Dissanayake underscored the importance of accountable governance and efficient state institutions. He called for a shift from individual efforts to collective initiatives, stressing that transparency, social justice, and the rule of law are vital for a stable society. He also advocated for a modernized universal declaration of human rights to reflect emerging digital and environmental rights.

Economic Challenges and the Need for Reform

Warning about the looming debt crisis, President Dissanayake pointed out that nearly 60% of the world’s poorest countries face severe financial distress. He urged global leaders to work towards a fairer financial system that prioritizes economic justice and sustainability.

Climate Action and Environmental Protection

The President highlighted the devastating effects of industrialization and climate change, especially on low-income nations. He emphasized the need for urgent global action to protect vulnerable coastal areas and preserve biodiversity. Using Sri Lanka’s scenic coastline as an example, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The Digital Revolution and Cybersecurity

While acknowledging the benefits of technological advancements, President Dissanayake warned of the growing threat of cyber-attacks. He stressed that global leaders must take proactive measures to safeguard digital security and ensure that technology serves humanity without becoming a tool of destruction.

Healthcare and Global Health Transformation

The President addressed the ongoing global health crisis, noting the rise of infectious diseases, cancer, heart disease, and mental health disorders. He emphasized the need for enhanced digital health solutions and international cooperation in health financing to support economically vulnerable nations.

A Call for Global Unity

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., President Dissanayake reminded world leaders of the importance of unity in shaping a better future. He called for collective action to create “a thriving nation, a beautiful life” for all, urging the global community to work together towards sustainable development and peace.