Sri Lanka, Oracle discuss AI & Cloud Hub for Digital Future

February 13, 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Oracle Corporation’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mike Sicilia, during the World Governments Summit 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 11, 2025.

The discussion focused on Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, the adoption of fintech services, and cloud infrastructure to enhance economic and governance efficiency.

Oracle expressed its willingness to support Sri Lanka’s digitalization by providing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

President Dissanayake invited Oracle to establish a sovereign Oracle Cloud region in Sri Lanka to host government applications, e-governance facilities, and a national data system while ensuring data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

The President and Oracle’s Executive Vice Chairman also discussed laying the foundation for fintech and digital payment solutions to accelerate Sri Lanka’s transition to a cashless economy.

As part of this initiative, President Dissanayake invited Oracle to establish a Digital Transformation Hub in Colombo Port City, which would function as South Asia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Hub. He also requested Mike Sicilia to send a team to Sri Lanka to facilitate this initiative.

Recognizing Oracle’s regional vision for digital transformation and innovation, the Executive Vice Chairman expressed keen interest in establishing Oracle’s South Asian AI and Cloud Hub in Colombo Port City.

He highlighted that this move would strategically position Sri Lanka as a regional leader in AI-driven cloud solutions, fostering public-private partnerships and attracting cutting-edge technology investments.

During the discussion, President Dissanayake reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to leveraging new technologies for governance efficiency, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

He extended an invitation to Oracle to play a key role in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation journey.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with the Governor of the Western Province, Hanif Yusoof, also participated in the discussions.