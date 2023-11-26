Sri Lanka Police Chief C.D. Wickramaratne to retire after 4 service extensions
C.D. Wickramaratne has announced his retirement as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sri Lanka with effect from Saturday (November 25), police sources reported.
Accordingly, due to the completion of his current tenure as the IGP, he decided to retire from his post.
C.D. Wickramaratne was previously granted service extensions on four occasions, with the most recent one in November, 2023.
Police Chief Wickramaratne was supposed to retire from the police service on March 26, 2023.
However, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe had extended his tenure by three months until June 26 by way of a special gazette notification dated April 06.
Later, on October 13, 2023 he was granted a third service extension which came to an end November 03, 2023.
On November 03, 2023, C.D. Wickramaratne was granted a fourth service extension with a duration of three weeks by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
