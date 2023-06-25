Sri Lanka Police increase reward for tip-offs on illegal firearms

Posted by Editor on June 25, 2023 - 8:12 am

Sri Lanka Police has increased the reward money amount offered through the Police reward scheme for information leading to the successful arrest of illegal firearms and hand grenades, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne announced on Saturday (June 24).

Payments will be made for illegal firearms and hand grenades seized between June 25 and July 31.

According to the communiqué issued by the IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, Rs. 250,000 is awarded as reward money to a police officer who seizes an unauthorized T-56 firearm along with the suspect who was in possession of it and to the individual informant who provides a tip-off on the firearm.

A police officer who seizes only the firearm is awarded Rs. 200,000 while the informant will be given Rs. 250,000 even if no arrests are made.

For a tip-off on unauthorized pistols and revolvers, an informant will receive a reward of Rs. 250,000. If police officers make an arrest along with an unauthorized pistol or a revolver, they will receive Rs. 150,000 as reward money.

However, if no arrests are made, Rs. 100,000 will be awarded.