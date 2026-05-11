Sri Lanka Police to act against noisy and illegally modified vehicles

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 11, 2026 - 6:41 pm

Sri Lanka Police will take legal action against vehicles with dangerous illegal modifications, excessively noisy exhaust systems, and no valid fitness certificates.

Police said the move is aimed at improving road safety, protecting lives, and reducing public nuisance on roads across the country.

According to the Police Media Division, some vehicles currently operating on public roads have been illegally modified and are being driven without the required fitness or roadworthiness certificates.

Police said some of these vehicles have hazardous components and unauthorized alterations that could increase the risk of accidents. These modifications may also cause danger, inconvenience, or nuisance to passengers and other road users.

Recent analyses of road traffic accidents have shown that a significant number of buses involved in such incidents had unauthorized modifications. Police said some of these buses had also not obtained valid fitness or roadworthiness certificates.

Police also warned against changes made to original exhaust systems installed by vehicle manufacturers. Some owners replace silencers, change their design, or add extra components that produce excessively loud, unpleasant, or distorted noise.

Police said such noise causes serious disturbance to the public and contributes to noise pollution.

Under the Motor Traffic Act and related regulations, it is illegal to install dangerous or unauthorized components in motor vehicles. It is also illegal to fit flashing lights or additional coloured lights without approval, use non-standard horns, modify the original colour or design of a vehicle, display unauthorized pictures, decals, advertisements, or other images on the vehicle body, or alter the manufacturer’s original structure or appearance without legal approval.

Police said a motor vehicle should not be driven on a public road unless it is maintained in a condition that does not cause danger, inconvenience, annoyance, or injury to passengers, other road users, nearby vehicles, or surrounding property.

The public has also been encouraged to report vehicles emitting excessive black smoke. Complaints can be sent via WhatsApp to 070 3500525 with the vehicle registration number, date, time, and location of the incident.

Sri Lanka Police urged all vehicle owners and drivers to follow the legal requirements on vehicle maintenance and modifications before using their vehicles on public roads.

Police said traffic enforcement operations are being carried out continuously across the island to strictly enforce these laws, protect lives, reduce public nuisance, and ensure safe and orderly road use.