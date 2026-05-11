NBRO issues landslide warnings for five districts

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 11, 2026 - 12:25 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for several areas in five districts until 9:00 PM today (May 11).

The warning has been issued due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in parts of Sri Lanka.

According to the NBRO, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings have been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and their surrounding areas.

Under a Level 1 warning, people living in the affected areas are advised to remain watchful, especially in places that are prone to landslides.

The warning applies to Passara in the Badulla District, Ridigama in the Kurunegala District, and Naula in the Matale District.

In the Monaragala District, the warning has been issued for Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Badalkumbura, and Wellawaya DSDs and surrounding areas.

The NBRO has also issued the warning for Godakawela DSD and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura District.

People in these areas are advised to stay alert for signs of landslides, especially during continued rain.