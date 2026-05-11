Yal Devi train service resumes from today

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 11, 2026 - 9:57 am

The Yal Devi train service between Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai will resume from today (May 11), the Railway Department said.

Accordingly, the train will operate from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Railway Department said the Yal Devi train will operate from Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The train consists of four air-conditioned first-class compartments.

The Railway Department further stated that seat reservation facilities have also been provided for passengers using the Yal Devi train service.