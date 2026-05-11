Batuwatte Chamara brought back to Sri Lanka from Azerbaijan

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 11, 2026 - 7:55 am

Organized criminal and drug trafficking suspect Manoj Suranga Liyanage, alias “Batuwatte Chamara,” was brought back to Sri Lanka last night (May 10) after being arrested in Azerbaijan.

The 48-year-old suspect, a resident of Batuwatta in Ragama, had reportedly fled Sri Lanka and was hiding in Dubai before he was taken into custody in Azerbaijan.

Police said Batuwatte Chamara had been arrested in Azerbaijan about a year ago.

A team of Sri Lankan police officers left for Azerbaijan on May 07, 2026 to assist with the repatriation of the wanted suspect.

He was brought to Sri Lanka from Azerbaijan via India at around 10:10 PM last night.

Following his arrival in Sri Lanka, the suspect was taken to the Colombo Crime Division under tight security.