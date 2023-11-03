Sri Lanka President appointed 10-member commission to review and amend election laws

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification, appointing a 10-member commission of inquiry headed by retired Chief Justice Priyasath Dep to examine all existing election laws and regulations and recommend suitable amendments.

The commission has been entrusted with completing this comprehensive process within a 6-month timeframe.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake on November 02, 2023.

The appointed members of the commission are as follows:

Justice Wewage Priyasath Gerard Dep, PC – Retired Chief Justice Suntharam Arumainayaham Senanayake Alisandaralage Nalin Jayantha Abeysekara, PC Rajitha Naveen Christopher Senaratna Perera Ahamed Lebbe Mohamed Saleem Ms. Sagarica Delgoda Ms. Esther Sriyani Nimalka Fernando Vitharanage Deepani Samantha Rodrigo Alan Carmichael Vere David

The panel was also tasked with making recommendations for the formulation of media standards for the appropriate use of media by political parties and independent groups, the introduction of a code of conduct for them, and strengthening of laws and regulations related to the registration of political parties and their operations in a manner that elicits trust and public accountability.