Sri Lanka President appoints four new judges to Court of Appeal

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed new judges to the Court of Appeal, effective September 6, 2024.

The new appointees include former High Court Judges K.M.G.H. Kulatunga, D. Thotawatte, R.A. Ranaraja, and former Senior Deputy Solicitor General M.C.L.B. Gopallawa, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

According to the PMD, the appointments were made under Article 107 of the Constitution.