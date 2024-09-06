Woman arrested in Dematagoda with 62 counterfeit Rs. 5,000 notes

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2024 - 10:23 am

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested in possession of 62 counterfeit Rs. 5,000 currency notes.

The suspect, a resident of Henegama in Akuressa, was apprehended during a search operation in the Veluwana area of the Dematagoda Police Division last night (September 5).

The Dematagoda Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.