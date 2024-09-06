20 Sri Lankans rescued from cyber slave camp in Myanmar arrive in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2024 - 9:35 am

Twenty Sri Lankans, who were trafficked and forced into cyber scamming activities in Myanmar, arrived back in Sri Lanka in the early hours of September 6, 2024.

The rescue operation was facilitated by UN Migration, with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and various government entities.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that on August 15, 2024, the group was rescued from cybercrime camps located in the Myawaddy area.

Initially taken to Thailand, they were placed under the care of Thailand’s Department of Immigration. Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, visited them in Mae Sot, Thailand, to ensure their well-being.

The survivors were coerced into participating in cyber scamming operations under the guise of legitimate job offers in IT and customer service roles.

The IOM provided immediate assistance, including temporary accommodation, meals, and other support in Thailand.

The organization also facilitated their repatriation to Sri Lanka, providing air tickets and transportation to their hometowns.

Earlier in March 2024, Myanmar authorities had rescued eight of the 56 Sri Lankans initially trapped in the camps, with those individuals returning to Sri Lanka on April 18, 2024.

As of now, approximately 34 Sri Lankans remain held in these camps. The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with missions in Yangon and Bangkok to rescue the remaining individuals, with support from the relevant governments.

Kristin Parco, Chief of Mission for IOM Sri Lanka and the Maldives, emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to combating human trafficking. “Human trafficking requires a multi-pronged approach involving public awareness, government capacity building, and the timely dissemination of accurate information,” she stated.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Myanmar has been actively engaging with Burmese authorities to address the plight of Sri Lankan victims.

Minoli Don, Head of the Protection Unit at IOM Sri Lanka, thanked all parties involved in the repatriation effort, including the Government of Sri Lanka, its Diplomatic Missions, and IOM Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the public to follow proper procedures for overseas employment to avoid falling victim to such exploitative schemes.