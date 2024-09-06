Sri Lanka’s postal voting enters third day with 1,500 centers open

September 6, 2024

The third consecutive day of postal voting for the Presidential Election 2024 is underway today (September 6), with voting hours set from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The postal voting process, which officially began on September 4, 2024, is being conducted across over 1,500 centers established nationwide.

This year, 712,319 government employees have qualified for postal voting. The Election Commission has made postal voting available to staff working in District Secretariat Offices, Election Commission Offices, Senior DIG and DIG Offices, SP and ASP Offices, Police Stations, Special Task Force (STF) Camps, Special Police Units, and VIP Security Divisions.

Over the past two days, officers of the three armed forces and staff from other government institutions have been casting their votes.

Today, police officers who were unable to vote previously are also allowed to do so.

The Department of Posts has begun transporting securely marked postal ballots to district election offices under heightened security measures.

Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe confirmed these activities are proceeding with special security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the distribution of polling cards to homes is ongoing, with September 8 designated as a special day for this purpose.

For those who cannot cast their votes by today, the Election Commission has provided an additional window on September 11 and 12 at their respective district election offices.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake has assured that postal voters who missed the initial voting days will be able to exercise their rights during this extended period.

Rohana Hettaarachchi, Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), reported that the postal voting process is being conducted peacefully.