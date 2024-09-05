47 injured in collision between two buses in Bibile

47 people have been hospitalized following an accident involving two buses in the Nagala area of Bibile around 7:30 PM today (September 05).

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Bibile-Ampara road within the Bibile Police Division when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus collided with a private bus traveling from Bibile to Ampara.

The private bus was carrying workers from a garment factory.

As a result of the collision, 47 passengers from both buses were injured and admitted to Bibile Hospital for treatment.

The police revealed that the accident happened when the private bus, which was carrying employees of a private company, stopped to allow workers to disembark, and the SLTB bus following behind collided with it.

The Bibile Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.