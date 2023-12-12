Sri Lanka President assures IMF’s second tranche will be approved today
Posted by Editor on December 12, 2023 - 3:08 pm
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve the second tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Sri Lanka today (December 12).
Speaking at the Cabinet Press Conference held this morning, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardana mentioned that the President communicated this to the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (December 11).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister revokes interim committee of Sri Lanka Cricket December 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka President assures IMF’s second tranche will be approved today December 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka to modernize agricultural sector to attract youth community December 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka to reach power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar Group December 12, 2023
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary December 12, 2023