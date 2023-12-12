Sri Lanka President assures IMF’s second tranche will be approved today

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2023 - 3:08 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve the second tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Sri Lanka today (December 12).

Speaking at the Cabinet Press Conference held this morning, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardana mentioned that the President communicated this to the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (December 11).