Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister revokes interim committee of Sri Lanka Cricket

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2023 - 6:25 pm

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando today (December 12) signed a new gazette notification to revoke the gazette issued by former sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe which appointed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), headed by Arjuna Ranatunga.

“Today, I signed a gazette to revoke the decision appointing an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, aiming to lift our ICC suspension. I’ve also written to the ICC, seeking their observations on the Auditor General’s report on SLC, and to the AG dept for future actions,” Minister Harin Fernando wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

On November 10, 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the membership of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) based on alleged political interference in the governing of the sport in Sri Lanka.

As a result of the suspension, Sri Lanka lost the hosting rights for the Under 19 Cricket World Cup which was scheduled for January, 2024.

In the aftermath of the suspension, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva told journalists that the ICC, at its November 21 Board Meeting, had informed him that the interim committee, headed by Arjuna Ranatunga, would need to be revoked in order for Sri Lanka to have its full membership with the sport’s world governing body restored.