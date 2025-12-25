Sri Lanka President calls for unity and compassion in 2025 Christmas message

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his 2025 Christmas message, called on Sri Lankans to face recent national hardships with unity, compassion and courage, following the severe natural disaster that affected the country.

He emphasized that the true spirit of Christmas lies in love, sacrifice and standing with those in distress, values he said were clearly demonstrated by the people during the time of crisis.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s 2025 Christmas Message

Christians around the world joyfully commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with deep devotion today (25), marking the sacred celebration of Christmas.

This year, the people of Sri Lanka observe Christmas at a decisive moment in our national journey, having faced an extremely challenging natural disaster as a nation and while striving with determination to overcome its hardships and rise again. The true meaning of Christmas is love, peace, joy, sharing and sacrifice. At the forefront of these values is the commitment to support the oppressed and the unwavering dedication to the liberation of all people.

In the face of the recent disaster, the people of Sri Lanka once again demonstrated, in the most practical manner, the noble human virtue of embracing a neighbour in distress with compassion and unwavering resolve, a principle that is upheld by Christianity and all religions. I believe that our citizens who traversed difficult paths to deliver relief to the affected have given living meaning to the Christmas message of loving one’s neighbour and building a society founded on empathy and solidarity.

To dispel darkness, light must be spread. Christianity teaches that Jesus Christ, born in humble surroundings in Bethlehem, sacrificed on the Cross to save humanity from sin on Mount Calvary. He triumphed over death and was resurrected through his unwavering determination, faith and the brilliance of his wisdom.

Therefore, I invite all of you to rise together as a nation, facing the painful challenges of reality with courage and unity. May this blessed Christmas renew our humanity through compassion, and bring peace, joy and hope to every home.

I wish you all a peaceful, joyful and compassionate Christmas!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

25th December, 2025