Sri Lanka begins digitalization of Excise Department

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 8:21 pm

Sri Lanka today (December 24) launched the digitalization of the Excise Department, signing agreements with relevant institutions as part of a wider government program to digitalize state institutions.

The initiative officially commenced today under the national plan to modernize public sector services through digital technology.

The Commissioner General of Excise said the department is steadily moving toward the government’s revenue target of Rs. 242 billion for this year.

He explained that once the Excise Department is fully digitalized, individuals applying for licenses will be able to complete their work more easily, without unnecessary paperwork.

The Commissioner General further stated that the digitalization program will help the department recover revenue losses over the next two years, strengthening overall revenue collection and efficiency.