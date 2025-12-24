Sampath Manamperi detained for another 90 days

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 2:10 pm

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (December 24) ordered a further 90 day detention of Sampath Manamperi, who is being held by the Western Province (North) Crime Division in connection with the possession of chemical substances allegedly used to manufacture the drug ICE, also known as crystal methamphetamine.

Sampath Manamperi is accused of concealing two containers of chemicals on his property in Middeniya, which are believed to have been intended for the production of the drug ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine).

The order was issued when the suspect was produced before Walasmulla Magistrate Malsha Kodithuwakku, following a request by police to extend the existing detention order in order to continue questioning and investigations.

During the same court proceedings, Piyal Manamperi, who was arrested in connection with the same incident and is currently in remand custody, was also produced before court.

The magistrate ordered that he be further remanded until January 7, 2026.

The Western Province (North) Crime Division told court that investigations into the case are ongoing and that efforts are underway to arrest several other suspects based on statements made by Sampath Manamperi during questioning.