MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested

December 24, 2025
Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna

Ramanathan Archchuna (Photo by Parliament Media)

Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested after surrendering to the Fort Police today (December 24).

An arrest warrant had been issued against him yesterday (December 23) by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The warrant was issued due to his failure to appear in court in connection with a case involving the alleged interference with a police officer’s duties.

