MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested
Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 11:55 am
Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested after surrendering to the Fort Police today (December 24).
An arrest warrant had been issued against him yesterday (December 23) by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.
The warrant was issued due to his failure to appear in court in connection with a case involving the alleged interference with a police officer’s duties.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested December 24, 2025
- Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 2 Billion worth of drugs at sea December 24, 2025
- Special bus services begin today across Sri Lanka for the festive season December 24, 2025
- Four new entry lanes opened at Seeduwa interchange to reduce delays December 24, 2025
- China pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s recovery under “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme December 23, 2025