Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 2 Billion worth of drugs at sea

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 11:45 am

More than 21 kilograms of heroin and 172 kilograms of ice were found on a multi day fishing vessel taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) stated that the total value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be close to Rs. 2 billion.

The fishing vessel, which departed from the Gandara area on December 9, 2025, with five fishermen on board, was taken into Navy custody yesterday (December 23) while allegedly transporting narcotics at sea.

It was reported that around 6.00 a.m. today (December 24), 11 sacks containing ice and heroin were discovered on the fishing vessel after it was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.