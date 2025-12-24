Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 2 Billion worth of drugs at sea
More than 21 kilograms of heroin and 172 kilograms of ice were found on a multi day fishing vessel taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.
Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) stated that the total value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be close to Rs. 2 billion.
The fishing vessel, which departed from the Gandara area on December 9, 2025, with five fishermen on board, was taken into Navy custody yesterday (December 23) while allegedly transporting narcotics at sea.
It was reported that around 6.00 a.m. today (December 24), 11 sacks containing ice and heroin were discovered on the fishing vessel after it was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested December 24, 2025
- Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 2 Billion worth of drugs at sea December 24, 2025
- Special bus services begin today across Sri Lanka for the festive season December 24, 2025
- Four new entry lanes opened at Seeduwa interchange to reduce delays December 24, 2025
- China pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s recovery under “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme December 23, 2025