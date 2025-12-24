Special bus services begin today across Sri Lanka for the festive season

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 10:01 am

Special transportation services for people travelling to their hometowns for the festive season in Sri Lanka will come into operation starting today (December 24).

Sankha Weerasuriya, Chief Operations Officer of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, said that arrangements have been made to deploy an additional 80 buses for long distance services.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission said that bus services have been arranged in line with passenger demand to ensure smooth travel during the holiday period.