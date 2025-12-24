Special bus services begin today across Sri Lanka for the festive season
Posted by Editor on December 24, 2025 - 10:01 am
Special transportation services for people travelling to their hometowns for the festive season in Sri Lanka will come into operation starting today (December 24).
Sankha Weerasuriya, Chief Operations Officer of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, said that arrangements have been made to deploy an additional 80 buses for long distance services.
Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission said that bus services have been arranged in line with passenger demand to ensure smooth travel during the holiday period.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Special bus services begin today across Sri Lanka for the festive season December 24, 2025
- Four new entry lanes opened at Seeduwa interchange to reduce delays December 24, 2025
- China pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s recovery under “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme December 23, 2025
- Sooriyakanda Police Constable suspended over assault of NPP MP December 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka President expresses gratitude to India for continued support December 23, 2025