Four new entry lanes opened at Seeduwa interchange to reduce delays
To reduce traffic delays and improve service for thousands of daily users, the Road Development Authority (RDA) has opened four new entry lanes at the Seeduwa Interchange of the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway from yesterday (December 23).
The newly opened lanes include one Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) lane and three ticket lanes. All four lanes operate 24 hours a day, allowing vehicles to enter the expressway more smoothly at all times.
The RDA introduced this system to address congestion issues that occurred previously, especially during peak hours. According to the authority, delays were often caused when drivers mistakenly entered the ETC lane without electronic toll payment facilities.
To prevent such issues, the ETC lane has now been clearly marked in blue. In addition, a speed limit of 15 kilometers per hour has been enforced within the ETC lane area to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.
The RDA stated that these measures are expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve overall efficiency at the Seeduwa Interchange, benefiting daily commuters and other expressway users.
