China pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s recovery under “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2025 - 9:15 pm

China has pledged to provide all necessary assistance to Sri Lanka at any time and to share its development experience under the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme, reaffirming strong support for the country’s recovery and future development.

This assurance was given by Mr. Wang Junzheng, Member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Xizang Autonomous Region, during a meeting with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (December 23). Mr. Wang was visiting Sri Lanka with a Chinese delegation.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake expressed his sincere appreciation for the emergency and humanitarian assistance provided by China following the recent disaster. He also thanked China for its continued support during a difficult period, noting that such cooperation further strengthens the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The President briefed the Chinese delegation on the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme, which focuses on restoring livelihoods and rebuilding the country’s economy and infrastructure.

Mr. Wang Junzheng stated that he would continue close cooperation with Sri Lanka, building on the understanding and friendship strengthened during President Dissanayake’s recent official visit to China. He added that, with the support of the Chinese government, ongoing projects in Sri Lanka would continue and new projects would also be initiated.

He further said that China would support key government initiatives, including the Clean Sri Lanka programme and efforts to eradicate corruption and bribery. Special emphasis was placed on China’s willingness to share its experience and provide assistance to help Sri Lanka address rural poverty.

Several senior officials from both countries attended the meeting. The Chinese delegation included Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Qi Zhenhong and senior representatives from the CPC and the Xizang Autonomous Region. Representing Sri Lanka were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage, and other officials.