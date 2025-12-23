Sooriyakanda Police Constable suspended over assault of NPP MP

A Police Constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station has been suspended from service in connection with the alleged assault of Ratnapura District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha, also known as Shantha Padmakumara, police said.

The constable was arrested yesterday (December 22) by officers from the Embilipitiya Divisional Investigation Bureau on several charges, including criminal intimidation, linked to the alleged assault incident involving the NPP MP.

After the arrest, the constable was produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted bail.

Police stated that although the constable has been released on bail, he has been suspended from duty with immediate effect.

The suspension will remain in place while further investigations into the incident are carried out.