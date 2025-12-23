Sri Lanka President expresses gratitude to India for continued support

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2025 - 3:02 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar in Colombo today (December 23) and expressed heartfelt thanks to India for its swift help after Cyclone Ditwah, as India confirmed continued support for Sri Lanka with a USD 450 million relief package.

The meeting took place this morning at the Presidential Secretariat during Dr. Jaishankar’s official visit to Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake conveyed sincere gratitude to the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for being among the first countries to assist Sri Lanka following the cyclone.

The President specially acknowledged India’s quick response in rescue operations, relief assistance, and efforts to help affected communities return to normal life.

During the discussion, Dr. Jaishankar stated that, following the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, India will continue its strong support for Sri Lanka’s recovery and reconstruction. He confirmed that India will provide a relief package worth USD 450 million and also expressed India’s readiness to offer further assistance if needed.

Both leaders described this cooperation as a significant step forward, marking a new chapter in Indo–Sri Lanka relations.

Following the meeting, bilateral discussions were held focusing on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as the economy, trade, agriculture, health, energy, housing development, and tourism.

India also reaffirmed its commitment to continuously support the revival and growth of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.