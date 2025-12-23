Sri Lanka to continue free sanitary napkin programme for schoolgirls in 2026

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2025 - 12:42 pm

The national programme launched in 2024 to provide sanitary napkins to more than one million schoolgirls above Grade 6 across Sri Lanka will continue in 2026, the Ministry of Education confirmed.

The Sri Lankan government has allocated Rs. 1.44 billion for this initiative.

The programme targets schoolgirls in rural areas, estate sectors, and economically disadvantaged communities, and is implemented in schools across the country.

It aims to improve menstrual hygiene and support the health and school attendance of adolescent girls.

A discussion on the health and hygiene of schoolgirls was held yesterday (December 22) at the Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madhura Senevirathna.

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of the initiative and planning its future implementation.

The discussion was also attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education and a group of senior officials.