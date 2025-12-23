India pledges USD 450 Million for Sri Lanka’s reconstruction after Cyclone Ditwah

India will provide a USD 450 million assistance package to support the reconstruction of areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced this morning (December 23).

Dr. Jaishankar made the announcement after meeting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Following the meeting, he joined Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for a joint media briefing.

Addressing the media, Dr. Jaishankar said the assistance package includes a USD 350 million concessionary line of credit and USD 100 million in grants.

He explained that the funds are aimed at helping Sri Lanka rebuild infrastructure and support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to standing with Sri Lanka during times of difficulty and supporting the country’s recovery efforts.

The Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday afternoon (December 22) on a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.