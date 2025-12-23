Sri Lanka allocates Rs. 227 Million to nine research projects under NIRDC

Sri Lanka Government has allocated more than Rs. 227 million in financial assistance to nine research and innovation projects under the National Initiative for the Commercialisation of Research and Development (NIRDC).

The certificates of award and the signing of the relevant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were held on December 22, 2025 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The certificates were presented by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Advisor to the President on Science and Technology Prof. Gomika Udugamasooriya.

Funding for the selected projects will be provided through the Bank of Ceylon, with disbursements released in installments based on project progress and performance against agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The MoU was signed between Dr. Kumanayake and Bank of Ceylon General Manager and CEO Y.A. Jayathilaka.

The projects selected for funding span a range of sectors including digital technology, renewable energy, agriculture, food technology, artificial intelligence, and export-oriented manufacturing.

The beneficiaries of the NIRDC funding are:

Vx Safenet – a digital wellbeing and child-friendly internet platform operating on telecommunication networks; certificate awarded to Mr. Theekshana Kumara of Visuamatix (Pvt) Ltd. Volfpack Energy Supercapacitor Project – developed using advanced materials such as fractal graphene and activated carbon supercapacitors; certificate awarded to Mr. Sanjeewa Karunaratne of Volfpack Energy (Pvt) Ltd. Cold Brewed Cinnamon Extraction Project – focused on preserving essential nutrients in cinnamon without the use of harmful chemicals, sugar, or additives; certificate awarded to Mr. Muditha Jayathilaka of Pure Cinnamon Exports (Pvt) Ltd. High-Tech Portable Device for Rapid Coconut Oil Purity Testing – developed by the Aloka Laboratory at the University of Colombo; certificate awarded to Prof. G.K.D.S. Jayaneththi. Samanala Farm Project – aimed at showcasing innovation and excellence in Sri Lankan tea cultivation for global markets; certificate awarded to Mrs. Pabasara Manthunga of Samanala Farm. AI System (Chatbot) for Sinhala – a voice-enabled conversational AI system designed to improve government efficiency and digital inclusion for visually impaired communities; certificate awarded to Dr. Randil Pushpananda, Department of Computer Science, University of Colombo. Planet’s Pick Holdings Project – producing naturally healthy Kitul-based beverages and fat-free milk as alternatives to sugar-sweetened drinks; certificate awarded to Mr. Kapila Wijesekera on behalf of Planet’s Pick Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. TDR Knitting Project – an export-focused flat-knit technology initiative aimed at empowering women in areas such as Galagedara, Matale, and Dambulla; certificate awarded to Mrs. Lakmali Wanasinghe of TDR Knitting (Pvt) Ltd. “Magic-Grow” Soil Microbial Activator Project – enhancing agricultural yields using locally sourced natural microorganisms while reducing chemical fertilizer use; certificate awarded to Mr. Wasala Siriwardana of Wasala Agro.

Addressing the event, Dr. Kumanayake stated that the commercialisation of research outcomes would introduce new opportunities for economic growth and innovation, while strengthening Sri Lanka’s transition towards a production-based economy.

Minister of Science and Technology Krishantha Abeysinghe said that multiple institutions under the ministry are prepared to support the transformation of research concepts into commercial ventures, adding that a national research and development policy is expected to be presented to the Cabinet in the near future.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa highlighted the importance of research-driven solutions, particularly in addressing non-communicable diseases and improving early detection and cost efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Prof. Udugamasooriya noted that NIRDC focuses on supporting research projects that are close to commercialisation, connecting researchers with investors, and addressing operational barriers that hinder market entry. He said that proposals valued at approximately Rs. 2.2 billion were received during the first call, with the final selections made following a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process involving independent experts.

The event was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government officials, university vice-chancellors, heads of research institutions, banking sector representatives, researchers, and academics.