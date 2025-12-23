Veteran actor Sathischandra Edirisinghe passes away
Veteran Sri Lankan actor Sathischandra Edirisinghe passed away at the age of 84.
According to family sources, he died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.
Sathischandra Edirisinghe was widely respected for his long and memorable career in cinema and television.
He was the brother of popular singer Sunil Edirisinghe and became a well-known household name through the many roles he portrayed over the years.
He appeared in films such as Sadol Kandulu and Kristhu Charitjaya. He was also featured in several popular teledramas during the 1980s, including Palingu Menike, Tharadevi, Susima, Rathu Rosa, and Sudu Paraviyo.
His performances left a lasting impact on Sri Lankan audiences and the local entertainment industry.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
