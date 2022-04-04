Sri Lanka President invites all parties to accept ministerial posts

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invites all political parties representing Parliament to accept ministerial posts and join in finding solutions to the national crisis.

The President Media Division (PMD) said that the current crisis is due to several economic and global factors and as one of the leading democracies in Asia, it needs to be addressed within the framework of democracy itself.

For this purpose, the President has invited all political parties represented in Parliament to take up ministerial posts and work together to find a solution to the national crisis.