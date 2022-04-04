Apr 04 2022 April 4, 2022 April 4, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Ajith Nivard Cabraal steps down as Governor of the Central Bank

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal had tendered his resignation to the Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (April 04).

In a tweet he said, he decided to resign following the resignation of all the Cabinet Ministers on Sunday (April 03).

