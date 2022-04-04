Ajith Nivard Cabraal steps down as Governor of the Central Bank

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal had tendered his resignation to the Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (April 04).

In a tweet he said, he decided to resign following the resignation of all the Cabinet Ministers on Sunday (April 03).

In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. @GotabayaR #SriLanka #GoSL — Ajith Nivard Cabraal (@an_cabraal) April 4, 2022