Several ministers sworn in as President appoints temporary Cabinet

Several new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before the President this morning (April 04) as a temporary Cabinet, according to the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena.

Ali Sabry has been sworn in as the new Finance Minister replacing Basil Rajapaksa and G.L. Peiris has been sworn in as the Foreign Minister.

Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as the Education Minister and Johnston Fernando sworn in as the Minister of Highways.

Temporary Cabinet

Professor G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry – Minister of Finance Johnston Fernando – Minister of Highways Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Education