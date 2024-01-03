Sri Lanka President issues gazette declaring several services as essential services

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2024 - 10:01 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, issued an Extraordinary Gazette today (January 03) declaring the provision of several services in the country as essential services.

This includes all institutions providing essential services/goods to the community, electricity supply, petroleum, fuel and discharging, transporting, storing goods from ports and airports.

Accordingly, the gazette states that any Public Corporation, Government Department, Local Authority, Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Co-operative Society, which is engaged in provision of the below listed services, will be deemed as essential services henceforth: