Sri Lanka President pledges swift action on northern land, jobs and development

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 6:15 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that land belonging to the people should rightfully remain with them.

He further emphasized that the issue of land disputes in the Northern Province is under review and that steps are being taken to expedite the process of returning land to its rightful owners.

The President highlighted that while the government has the authority to acquire land anywhere in the country for development projects or security purposes, it is imperative that alternative land be provided to those affected.

President Dissanayake made these remarks during the Jaffna District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held today (January 31) at the Jaffna District Secretariat.

He also stressed that the Jaffna President’s House will be fully repurposed for a project of greater significance to the people of the region. He urged officials to submit suitable proposals for this initiative.

The President instructed officials to investigate and take swift action regarding reports that families displaced by the war are still residing in the Northern Province.

He also noted that a committee, led by the Secretary to the Prime Minister, has identified approximately 30,000 vacancies in state institutions.

He assured that these vacancies would be filled in accordance with the established recruitment process, ensuring opportunities for university graduates as well.

Additionally, the President announced that Tamil-speaking youth will be given greater opportunities to apply for vacancies in the Police Department and encouraged them to come forward for recruitment.

The government has also planned to implement a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the transportation system in the Northern Province. This includes launching a joint bus operation project between the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private bus operators.

Furthermore, attention has been directed toward increasing the frequency of train services in the region.

The President stated that three new industrial zones will be established in Paranthan, Mankulam, and Kankesanthurai to improve the living standards of the people in the Northern Province.

He also extended an invitation to Sri Lankans who left the country due to the war to invest in these projects.

The government is prioritizing the Northern Province in its development plans, ensuring targeted initiatives for the region, the President emphasized.

He further revealed that with an estimated 2.5 million tourists expected to visit Sri Lanka next year, the government will identify and promote new tourist attractions in the Northern Province to boost tourism in the region.

Additionally, the President assured that new recruitments for the state sector in the Northern Province will be carried out without political interference, while efforts will be made to further strengthen public service in the region.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the government would engage in maximum diplomatic intervention to resolve the fisheries-related issues affecting the region.

Additionally, he highlighted that the Northern Province has been identified as the region with the lowest consumption of piped drinking water in the country. In response, he emphasized the need to accelerate the ongoing water supply projects in the area.

Furthermore, he announced that funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for the implementation of new water supply projects to improve access to clean drinking water in the province.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake acknowledged the numerous challenges faced by the people in the Northern Province and emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the education, healthcare, transportation, and agricultural sectors, along with the overall public service in the region. He further stated that both political authorities and state mechanisms must work together to uplift the living standards of the people.

The Jaffna District Coordinating Committee meeting was attended by several key figures, including Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources and Chairman of the Jaffna District Coordinating Committee Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, Members of Parliament (NPP) Ilankumaran Karunanandan, Dr. Saravanabhavanandan Shanmuganathan, Rajivan Jayachandramurthy, Ramanathan Archuna, Member of Parliament (ITAK) Sivagnanam Sridharan, Member of Parliament (AITC) Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, Governor of the Northern Province Nagalingam Vedanayagam, Chief Secretary of the Northern Province L. Ilangovan, Jaffna District Secretary M. Pradeepan, Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, and senior military officials overseeing the Northern region, along with other government officials.