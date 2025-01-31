Jan 31 2025 January 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 8:11 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from February 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced its updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Lanka Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 18, bringing the new price to Rs. 331.

However, all other fuel prices remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 309
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 371
Auto Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 286
Super Diesel + Rs. 18  Rs. 331
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 183
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY