Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 8:11 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from February 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced its updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Lanka Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 18, bringing the new price to Rs. 331.

However, all other fuel prices remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below: