Chinthaka Darshana Hewapathirana Resigns as NYSC Chairman

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 9:01 pm

Chinthaka Darshana Hewapathirana has resigned as the Chairman of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC).

The Attorney-at-Law was appointed as the 32nd Chairman and Director General of the National Youth Services Council on October 4, 2024.

A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Colombo, he previously served as an attorney at the Matara Magistrate’s Court and was recognized as one of the country’s most popular lecturers in political science and legal studies.

With his resignation, he became the fourth person to step down from a chairman position under the current government.

Related Articles: