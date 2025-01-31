Sri Lanka lifts vehicle import ban effective February 1, 2025
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification lifting the temporary suspension on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka, effective February 1, 2025.
The President issued this gazette notification today (January 31) in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.
The gazette, titled “Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 02 of 2025,” removes restrictions on importing public passenger transport vehicles, special-purpose vehicles, commercial and goods transport vehicles, personal-use vehicles, and other non-motorized goods.
This decision was made under the powers vested in the President by Section 20, along with Sub-Section 4(1) and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969, as amended by Act No. 48 of 1985 and Act No. 28 of 1987.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka lifts vehicle import ban effective February 1, 2025 January 31, 2025
- Chinthaka Darshana Hewapathirana Resigns as NYSC Chairman January 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2025 January 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka President pledges swift action on northern land, jobs and development January 31, 2025
- U.S. to deport 3,065 Sri Lankans amid crackdown on illegal immigrants January 31, 2025