Four injured as Presidential Secretariat defender crashes in Thalawa

Posted by Editor on February 1, 2025 - 10:15 am

A Defender vehicle belonging to the Presidential Secretariat was involved in an accident on the Thalawa-A28 road near the 70th-kilometre post around 1:00 AM today (February 1), leaving four individuals hospitalized, according to the Thalawa Police.

The accident occurred while the vehicle was returning to Colombo after an event in Jaffna yesterday (January 31).

The injured individuals were initially taken to Thalawa Hospital in another vehicle from the convoy and were later transferred to Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that two of the injured were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to the severity of their conditions.

It has been verified that the driver involved in the accident is employed by the Presidential Secretariat, while the other injured individuals are officers from the Presidential Security Division, which is attached to the Sri Lanka Police.

Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

The Thalawa Police have launched an investigation into the incident.